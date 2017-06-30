One year anniversary of Philando Castile's death to be recognized with gatherings, tributes
Thursday marks one year since Philando Castile was shot and killed by St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights. Yanez was found not guilty in his shooting last month .
