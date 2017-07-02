"Nabad & Midnimo": Locals celebrate p...

"Nabad & Midnimo": Locals celebrate peace and unity on Somali independence day

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: St. Cloud Times

"Nabad & Midnimo": Locals celebrate peace and unity on Somali independence day Sporting the light blue of the Somali flag, a crowd gathered to listen to music and dance Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://on.sctimes.com/2tDbznU Men perform Somali music as the crowd watches at Lake George during an event celebrating Somali Independence Day on July 1, 2017. Two flags waved over the Lake George bandshell on Saturday: one red, white and blue and the other a white star on a light blue background - the flag of Somalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) Sun Defeat Maxine War... 45
News Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C... Jun 28 slick willie expl... 82
News 'I don't want you to get shooted,' girl, 4, beg... Jun 23 fingers mcgurke 12
Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16) Jun 23 richard dean renwick 5
Chief John Harrington Jun 22 Iwillask 1
News Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims Jun 17 Frogface Kate 5
News CAIR-MN, Social Justice Groups to Hold Anti-Hat... Jun 16 Barbarism 2
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,054 • Total comments across all topics: 282,233,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC