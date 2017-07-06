Man charged with murder after 3-year-...

Man charged with murder after 3-year-old who died in St. Paul found with severe skull fracture

Tyrell Wooten, 3, was found dead in his St. Paul apartment on Sunday, June 25, 2017. A St. Paul mom said her two sons were fine when she left for work on a Saturday and her live-in boyfriend put the boys to bed that night.

