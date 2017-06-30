Learning garden tour, Red Wing pottery convention, lily show and more
This year's show, themed "Love Lilies," features many varieties including new colors developed by hybridizers, plus 25 floral displays inspired by the theme "love." Lily Society members will be on hand to answer questions about growing lilies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Sun
|Defeat Maxine War...
|45
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|Jun 28
|slick willie expl...
|82
|'I don't want you to get shooted,' girl, 4, beg...
|Jun 23
|fingers mcgurke
|12
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Jun 23
|richard dean renwick
|5
|Chief John Harrington
|Jun 22
|Iwillask
|1
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|5
|CAIR-MN, Social Justice Groups to Hold Anti-Hat...
|Jun 16
|Barbarism
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC