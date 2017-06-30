Daniels to preach Sunday at the close of the WPAC reunion
Rev. Steve Daniels Jr. will be guest speaker at the 10 a.m. Sunday morning service, July 2, for the West Point Alumni Chapter, Inc., reunion at the U. F.C.W. Local #1529 Union Hall. Everyone is invited to attend the worship service whether or not they are a member of the WPAC.
