Consultant says he has signatures for St. Paul election vote
A financial consultant wants to shift St. Paul's city council and mayoral elections from odd years to even years. The Pioneer Press reports that as of mid-June, Peter Butler said he had gathered the 7,011 signatures from registered St. Paul voters he'll need to get his proposed city charter amendment on the November ballot.
