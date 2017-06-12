Wwe NXT Coming Back To St. Paul Next Month [Photos]

If you missed out on seeing WWE NXT last year at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium , well no worries because NXT is coming back to Minnesota! See your favorite superstar's including the NXT Champion Bobby Roode , the NXT Women's Champion Asuka , Aleister Black , Drew McIntyre , Kassius Ohno , Ember Moon and many more on Saturday, July 29th. Tickets for the upcoming show in St. Paul go on sale this Friday at 10AM with tickets starting at $22.50.

