West McDonald Lake Association, Relator, v. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Respondent.

Considered and decided by Halbrooks, Presiding Judge; Worke, Judge; and Kirk, Judge.William P. Hefner, Jeremy Greenhouse, The Environmental Law Group, Ltd., Mendota Heights, Minnesota Lori Swanson, Attorney General, Christina M.B. Herriges, Assistant Attorney General, St. Paul, Minnesota In this certiorari appeal, relator challenges the issuance of a public-waters work permit to lower the runout elevation between Hoffman Lake and West McDonald Lake, arguing that respondent failed to satisfy the criteria for granting the permit, granted the permit solely for private interests, and violated both the Clean Water Act and state regulations by failing to obtain an NPDES permit.

