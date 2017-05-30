Weekend traffic: Street festivals, roadwork and partial LRT shutdown

This weekend's blast of summerlike warmth comes just in time for the first huge outdoor celebrations of the season and they will bring road closures, congestion and parking restrictions, so watch signs carefully. None may be bigger - or grander - than Grand Old Day in St. Paul where 200,000 of your friends and neighbors will sup and nosh at the Sunday party stretching 30 blocks on Grand Avenue from Dale Street to Fairview Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.