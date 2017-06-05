Weekend traffic: Road buckles possible, I-94 traffic shifts
Hot, hot, hot, the pavement will sizzle and that has the Minnesota Department of Transportation warning motorists to look out for road buckles.. The calendar is light on major traffic generating events as both professional baseball teams - Twins and Saints - are away and Lynx are on the road too.
