U.S. Bank Names Tim Welsh Vice Chairman of Consumer Banking Sales and Support
"He is a strong fit for our culture, and his appointment to this role will enable us to continue to position the company for ongoing, sustainable growth." Welsh will report to Cecere in his new role, and will oversee the company's overall consumer and small business strategy and product management functions, 24-hour banking, mortgage, and consumer lending and digital activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|15 min
|Ronald
|26
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|13 hr
|Frogface Kate
|5
|CAIR-MN, Social Justice Groups to Hold Anti-Hat...
|Fri
|Barbarism
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 26
|desiraystrain
|66
|OMG, Dayton Hospitalized, Is he on Medicare? (Feb '16)
|May 22
|Do Not Assume
|5
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May '17
|American Politicians
|10
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|May '17
|Hengwa2
|167
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC