Transgender lawsuit

A St. Paul couple who allege that Nova Classical Academy failed to protect their child from persistent gender-based bullying and hostility can now sue the school. The St. Paul Department of Human Rights and Equal Economic Opportunity found probable cause that the St. Paul charter school violated the city's human-rights ordinance and has issued a right-to-sue letter to Hannah and David Edwards.
