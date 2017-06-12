Thousands still without power; Xcel brings in workers from 10 states to help
The storm Sunday morning blew a tree down next to a foot bridge that goes over an inlet at Lake Nokomis. More than 1,000 workers from Minnesota and several other states are spread across the Twin Cities and other communities Monday restoring power to the final thousands who remain without electricity following a peculiar late-spring thunderstorm that not only brought a soaking but left piles of hail behind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 10
|No doubt
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 26
|desiraystrain
|66
|OMG, Dayton Hospitalized, Is he on Medicare? (Feb '16)
|May 22
|Do Not Assume
|5
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May 17
|American Politicians
|10
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|May '17
|Hengwa2
|167
|Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Laura
|17
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Tasha Scott
|33
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC