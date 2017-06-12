Third day of protests against Yanez verdict draws anger and tears but no violence
Video : On a third day of protests and gatherings, John Thompson and Allysza Castile spoke during a march Sunday in St. Anthony. Three days after the verdict that broke the hearts anew of Philando Castile's family members, friends and many in the community, marchers took to the streets again on Sunday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|19 hr
|River Ice
|33
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Sat
|Frogface Kate
|5
|CAIR-MN, Social Justice Groups to Hold Anti-Hat...
|Jun 16
|Barbarism
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 26
|desiraystrain
|66
|OMG, Dayton Hospitalized, Is he on Medicare? (Feb '16)
|May 22
|Do Not Assume
|5
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May '17
|American Politicians
|10
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|May '17
|Hengwa2
|167
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC