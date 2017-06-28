There Are Good Policing Rules-Why Won...

There Are Good Policing Rules-Why Won't Officers Use Them With People of Color?

Wednesday

After the death of Michael Brown in 2014, and ensuing demonstrations and police response in Ferguson, Missouri, the Obama Administration created the Task Force on 21st Century Policing, which issued a report including 150 recommendations for law enforcement agencies in the U.S. Do you know Peel's Principles of Policing? I didn't. That is, until I spoke with Melvin Carter Jr., a retired St. Paul, Minnesota, police officer who wouldn't talk to me about the acquittal of Jeronimo Yanez in the shooting-death of Philando Castile until I read up on Peel's Principles.

