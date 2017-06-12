The Latest: Verdict reached Minnesota...

The Latest: Verdict reached Minnesota officer's trial

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

In this May 30, 2017, file photo, St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez stands outside the Ramsey County Courthouse while waiting for a ride in St. Paul, Minn. Closing arguments are set for Monday, June 12, in a Minnesota police officer's manslaughter trial in the death of a black motorist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims 10 min Frogface Kate 5
News Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C... 1 hr kyman 5
News CAIR-MN, Social Justice Groups to Hold Anti-Hat... 17 hr Barbarism 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) May 26 desiraystrain 66
OMG, Dayton Hospitalized, Is he on Medicare? (Feb '16) May 22 Do Not Assume 5
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) May '17 American Politicians 10
Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08) May '17 Hengwa2 167
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,727 • Total comments across all topics: 281,819,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC