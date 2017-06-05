The Latest: Girlfriend: Fear led her ...

The Latest: Girlfriend: Fear led her to livestream shooting

The Latest on the trial of a Minnesota police officer in the fatal shooting of motorist Philando Castile : The girlfriend of a black motorist shot to death by a police officer during a traffic stop in Minnesota says she began streaming the event on Facebook because she feared for her own life. Diamond Reynolds is testifying at the trial of Officer Jeronimo Yanez .

