Suspicious fire destroys playground at St. Paul rec center
Firefighters arrived at the Baker Recreation Center around 7:23 p.m. and found the slides and climbing structures fully engulfed and wood chips on the ground burned, said St. Paul Fire Marshal Steve Zaccard. Thick acrid smoke billowed into the air and the fire's intense heat also caused damage to a nearby building owned by the St. Paul Public School District, Zaccard said.
