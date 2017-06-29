Steven Tyler To Headline 'So The World May Hear Awards...
Because of the generosity of gala sponsors and guests, Starkey Hearing Foundation is leading the world in the creation of a community-based hearing healthcare program and other global strategic hearing health initiatives. Legendary Steven Tyler will be headlining the 17th annual event "So the World May Hear Awards Gala" to benefit Starkey Hearing Foundation .
