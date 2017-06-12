St. Paul mayoral candidates square off on social justice issues
St. Paul mayoral candidates including, from left, Melvin Carter, Elizabeth Dickinson, Tom Goldstein, Pat Harris and Dai Thao, answered a question asked by Sumer Spika, bottom center, about their views on a $15 minimum wage during Tuesday night's mayoral forum. ] St. Paul's mayoral candidates faced off Tuesday night at the final forum before Saturday's DFL convention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 10
|No doubt
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 26
|desiraystrain
|66
|OMG, Dayton Hospitalized, Is he on Medicare? (Feb '16)
|May 22
|Do Not Assume
|5
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May 17
|American Politicians
|10
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|May '17
|Hengwa2
|167
|Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Laura
|17
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Tasha Scott
|33
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC