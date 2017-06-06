St. Paul mana s drowning in St. Croix...

St. Paul mana s drowning in St. Croix River is familya s second loss in two months

A 19-year-old man who drowned in the St. Croix River in Hudson, Wis., on Tuesday had been arrested in April following a triple homicide in St. Paul, though he said he was not involved and was simply trying to protect his young niece in the aftermath. Jeffery Arkis Taylor's family is reeling after his death, said attorney Karlowba Powell.

