St. Paul man gets prison time for role in a massivea fraud scheme, authorities say

A St. Paul man was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in what Ramsey County authorities described as a "massive" multimillion-dollar public benefits fraud scheme. Joshua John Miller received his sentence in Ramsey County District Court earlier this month on one count of felony-level racketeering.

