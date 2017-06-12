St. Paul JCC begins $13M expansion, remodel
The St. Paul Jewish Community Center, a fixture on St. Paul Avenue in the Highland Park neighborhood for more than 50 years, has started a $13 million expansion and overhaul of its 1960s building. The 38,000-square-foot renovation and addition, which began in early June, will bring a new aquatics center, improved fitness and theater spaces, new gathering areas and a secure, two-story front entrance to the award-winning building at 1375 St. Paul Ave. Minneapolis-based Kraus-Anderson is overseeing construction, and LSE Architects of Minneapolis has design duties.
