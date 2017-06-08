St. Paul bikeway
The St. Paul City Council on Wednesday approved construction of a key section of the city's Grand Round bikeway - a two-way bike corridor along Pelham Boulevard, Myrtle Avenue and Raymond Avenue. The goal is to fill in a north-south gap in the city's bicycle network this summer between Mississippi River Boulevard and Raymond Avenue north of University Avenue.
