Sneak peek: St. Paul's Gray Duck Tavern opening with most Minnesotan name possible
The team behind Handsome Hog, Ox Cart Ale House, Eagle Street and other popular St. Paul restaurants is debuting their latest project next week with a Minnesota name and an international flair. Gray Duck Tavern yes, that's a nod to "Duck, Duck, Gray Duck," the game that everyone else in the world knows as "Duck, Duck, Goose" is officially opening its doors in downtown St. Paul at 345 Wabasha on Tuesday.
