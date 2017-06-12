Senior condo complex for U retirees is reeling from suspected embezzlement
The president of a Twin Cities property asset and management company fired a senior executive amid a criminal investigation into allegations that he stole from at least one of the firm's many clients, an independent condominium complex where retired University of Minnesota faculty and staff live. One resident of 1666 Coffman in Falcon Heights informed other owners in an e-mail Thursday that the ousted executive for Durand & Associates management company in South St. Paul embezzled "a large amount of money" and "has disappeared."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 10
|No doubt
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 26
|desiraystrain
|66
|OMG, Dayton Hospitalized, Is he on Medicare? (Feb '16)
|May 22
|Do Not Assume
|5
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May 17
|American Politicians
|10
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|May '17
|Hengwa2
|167
|Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Laura
|17
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Tasha Scott
|33
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC