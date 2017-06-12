Senior condo complex for U retirees is reeling from suspected embezzlement

The president of a Twin Cities property asset and management company fired a senior executive amid a criminal investigation into allegations that he stole from at least one of the firm's many clients, an independent condominium complex where retired University of Minnesota faculty and staff live. One resident of 1666 Coffman in Falcon Heights informed other owners in an e-mail Thursday that the ousted executive for Durand & Associates management company in South St. Paul embezzled "a large amount of money" and "has disappeared."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.