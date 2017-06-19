Rochester Retro
The Mayo family poses for a portrait in 1862, just a year before moving to Rochester. Mayo Clinic founder William Worrall Mayo, back right, holds daughters Phoebe and Gertrude, while W.W.'s wife Louise holds son William.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I don't want you to get shooted,' girl, 4, beg...
|17 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|12
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Fri
|richard dean renwick
|5
|Chief John Harrington
|Thu
|Iwillask
|1
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|Thu
|fingers mcgurke
|40
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|5
|CAIR-MN, Social Justice Groups to Hold Anti-Hat...
|Jun 16
|Barbarism
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 26
|desiraystrain
|66
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC