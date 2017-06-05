Rising deportations to Somalia raise concerns in Minnesota Deportations to Somalia have already outpaced last year's record-setting numbers Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://on.sctimes.com/2swi9J5 The pace of deportations to Somalia is picking up fast -- and setting local natives of the East African country on edge. Eight months into the fiscal year, deportations to Somalia have already outpaced last year's record-setting numbers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.