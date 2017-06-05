Rising deportations to Somalia raise ...

Rising deportations to Somalia raise concerns in Minnesota

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: St. Cloud Times

Rising deportations to Somalia raise concerns in Minnesota Deportations to Somalia have already outpaced last year's record-setting numbers Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://on.sctimes.com/2swi9J5 The pace of deportations to Somalia is picking up fast -- and setting local natives of the East African country on edge. Eight months into the fiscal year, deportations to Somalia have already outpaced last year's record-setting numbers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) May 26 desiraystrain 66
OMG, Dayton Hospitalized, Is he on Medicare? (Feb '16) May 22 Do Not Assume 5
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) May 17 American Politicians 10
Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08) May 7 Hengwa2 167
News Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08) Apr '17 Laura 17
News St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08) Apr '17 Tasha Scott 33
Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16) Apr '17 rashonda 4
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,536 • Total comments across all topics: 281,546,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC