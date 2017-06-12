Police Officer Who Killed Philando Ca...

Police Officer Who Killed Philando Castile Is Found Not Guilty

22 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Even a liberal enclave like the one Castile lived in, even having a licensed gun, like Castile had, cannot bring worth to a black man's life in the eyes of our racist justice system. When we got to the governor's house, on Summit Avenue in St. Paul, Minnesota, a hot rain exploded onto the protesters, the kind that offers no relief, no break in the weather, just an even worse humidity, if that's possible in a Minnesota summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

