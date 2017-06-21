Photos released from Philando Castile shooting investigation
The trajectory of gunfire is examined during the investigation that followed the fatal shooting of Philando Castile by St. Anthony officer Jernomio Yanez during a Falcon Heights traffic stop July 6, 2016. The trajectory of gunfire is examined during the investigation that followed the fatal shooting of Philando Castile by St. Anthony officer Jernomio Yanez during a Falcon Heights traffic stop July 6, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|12 hr
|slick willie expl...
|37
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|5
|CAIR-MN, Social Justice Groups to Hold Anti-Hat...
|Jun 16
|Barbarism
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 26
|desiraystrain
|66
|OMG, Dayton Hospitalized, Is he on Medicare? (Feb '16)
|May 22
|Do Not Assume
|5
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May '17
|American Politicians
|10
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|May '17
|Hengwa2
|167
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC