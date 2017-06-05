Opening statements expected in trial of Minnesota officer

St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez stands outside the Ramsey County Courthouse while waiting for a ride Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial of officer Yanez, charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Philando Castile during a traffic stop in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights last July.

