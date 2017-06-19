'Olive Forever': Newcomer Emily Rudd Lands the Lead In USA Comedic Pilot

Newcomer Emily Rudd has landed the title role in USA Network 's Olive Forever , a comedic crime drama pilot from Insurgent and The Babysitter writer Brian Duffield , AwesomenessTV and its former CEO Brian Robbins. Written by Duffield and to be directed by Matt Shakman, Olive Forever follows the exploits of Olive, a high school student, con artist, cat burglar, chameleon who's mature beyond her years.

