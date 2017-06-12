North/East news briefs: Anoka adopts new rules for sidewalk dining
Diners can now enjoy both food and alcohol on Anoka's sidewalks, thanks to new rules recently approved by the City Council. Local businesses can apply for an annual permit that allows them to place tables and chairs on public sidewalks and serve food and drink in an outdoor seating area.
