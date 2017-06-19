Nice house poor photography

Why do home sellers go to the trouble of patching and painting, staging and fixing everything up and then have it all photographed by someone who doesn't know how to photograph a house and who isn't using a DSLR camera with a wide angle lens? It is hard to look at some of the beautiful historic St. Paul homes on the MLS and find dark rooms with antique light fixtures turned off. The camera lens used to take the photos isn't wide enough to capture the whole room.

