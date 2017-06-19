Nice house poor photography

Nice house poor photography

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: St. Paul Real Estate Blog

Why do home sellers go to the trouble of patching and painting, staging and fixing everything up and then have it all photographed by someone who doesn't know how to photograph a house and who isn't using a DSLR camera with a wide angle lens? It is hard to look at some of the beautiful historic St. Paul homes on the MLS and find dark rooms with antique light fixtures turned off. The camera lens used to take the photos isn't wide enough to capture the whole room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Paul Real Estate Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C... 22 hr fingers mcgurke 42
News 'I don't want you to get shooted,' girl, 4, beg... Fri fingers mcgurke 12
Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16) Jun 23 richard dean renwick 5
Chief John Harrington Jun 22 Iwillask 1
News Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims Jun 17 Frogface Kate 5
News CAIR-MN, Social Justice Groups to Hold Anti-Hat... Jun 16 Barbarism 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) May '17 desiraystrain 66
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,436 • Total comments across all topics: 282,040,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC