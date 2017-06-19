Mrs. Koochiching County search announced

Mrs. Koochiching County will have the honor of representing her county at the Mrs. Minnesota pageant, which will be April 28 at the Wellstone Center in St. Paul. The woman chosen as Mrs. Koochiching County will become an ambassador from the Koochiching County area and will receive the official title and sash, in addition to a prize package worth $7,000 and the chance to represent Minnesota at the 2018 Mrs. International Pageant in Charleston, W. Va., in August 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.