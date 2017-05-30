Mississippi River Mayors voice warnings on prolonged absence from the Paris Agreement

Mayor Chris Coleman and Mayor Belinda Constant Co-Chairs of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative , joined mayors of rural and urban communities from throughout the Mississippi River Corridor in extolling the benefits of the Paris Agreement on U.S. exports. "We are very disappointed the President has decided on this course of action," said Mayor Chris Coleman of St. Paul and MRCTI Co-Chair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.