Mississippi River Mayors voice warnings on prolonged absence from the Paris Agreement
Mayor Chris Coleman and Mayor Belinda Constant Co-Chairs of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative , joined mayors of rural and urban communities from throughout the Mississippi River Corridor in extolling the benefits of the Paris Agreement on U.S. exports. "We are very disappointed the President has decided on this course of action," said Mayor Chris Coleman of St. Paul and MRCTI Co-Chair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 26
|desiraystrain
|66
|OMG, Dayton Hospitalized, Is he on Medicare? (Feb '16)
|May 22
|Do Not Assume
|5
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May 17
|American Politicians
|10
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|May 7
|Hengwa2
|167
|Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Laura
|17
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|rashonda
|4
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC