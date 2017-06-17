Minnesota police officer acquitted in...

Minnesota police officer acquitted in live-streamed shooting of Philando Castile

St Paul, Minnesota: A jury on Friday found the Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop last year not guilty of second-degree manslaughter. St Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shot Philando Castile, 32, last July in an incident that drew international attention and local protests when the driver's girlfriend, who was sitting in the passenger seat, streamed it on social media .

