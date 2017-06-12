Minneapolis-St. Paul traffic isn't a problem. It's part of a solution
Big traffic jams on I-94, 35W, and other major arteries are becoming a matter of routine, and for years our highways have been ranked among the most congested in the country. But according to conservative think tank Center for the American Experiment, the real culprit behind all the backed-up traffic is them damn liberals with their hippie-dip buses , trains, and bike lanes.
