Mining Advocates Boycotting Twin Metals Mineral Lease Hearing
Mining advocates are "sick and tired" of going to numerous hearings around the state of Minnesota to speak about project proposals. So a group of Iron Rangers is boycotting a St. Paul public hearing about withdrawing federal mineral leases needed for the proposed Twin Metals project.
