Man broke into St. Paul police station, stole police radio and talked to dispatcher, charges say

A 34-year-old man broke into a St. Paul police station, stole a police radio and used it to taunt a dispatcher, according to a criminal complaint filed this week. Jason Bradley Phyle of St. Francis, Minn., parked a Ford Crown Victoria at the back of Herberger's on Sunday about 3 p.m. and jumped the fence to the police department's Western District office on Hamline Avenue, the complaint said.

