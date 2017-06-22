Likely arson fire destroys St. Paul p...

Likely arson fire destroys St. Paul park playground

Fire destroyed the playground equipment at Baker Park in St. Paul on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. The blaze at Baker Park, 209 W. Page St., was likely intentionally set, said St. Paul Fire Marshal Steve Zaccard.

