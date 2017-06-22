Likely arson fire destroys St. Paul park playground
Fire destroyed the playground equipment at Baker Park in St. Paul on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. The blaze at Baker Park, 209 W. Page St., was likely intentionally set, said St. Paul Fire Marshal Steve Zaccard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chief John Harrington
|1 hr
|Iwillask
|1
|'I don't want you to get shooted,' girl, 4, beg...
|3 hr
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|9
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|7 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|40
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|5
|CAIR-MN, Social Justice Groups to Hold Anti-Hat...
|Jun 16
|Barbarism
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 26
|desiraystrain
|66
|OMG, Dayton Hospitalized, Is he on Medicare? (Feb '16)
|May '17
|Do Not Assume
|5
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC