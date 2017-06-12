Jon Maier joins Citizens as Vice Pres...

Jon Maier joins Citizens as Vice President/Retail Sales Manager

Citizens Bank Minnesota, Lakeville Branch, is pleased to announce that Jon Maier has joined the Citizens team as Vice President/Retail Sales Manager. Maier is a graduate of the University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Management, with a B.S. degree in Finance and a minor in Economics.

