Hundreds expected to join dueling rallies regarding Islam at Minnesota State Capitol
Hundreds of people are expected to gather at the Minnesota State Capitol at midday Saturday in dueling protests focused on Islam in America. In one of many such rallies scheduled in more than 20 U.S. cities, a group called Act for America will hold what it called a March Against Sharia.
