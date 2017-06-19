Gun, gang violence "No. 1 priority," St. Paul police chief says one year into job
One year into his tenure as head of the St. Paul police, Chief Todd Axtell told the City Council about numerous major changes the department has made in how it operates. But those stories took second place Wednesday to rising concerns about the fast-growing number of 911 calls and gun violence, which the chief identified as a top priority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|15 hr
|slick willie expl...
|37
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|5
|CAIR-MN, Social Justice Groups to Hold Anti-Hat...
|Jun 16
|Barbarism
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 26
|desiraystrain
|66
|OMG, Dayton Hospitalized, Is he on Medicare? (Feb '16)
|May 22
|Do Not Assume
|5
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May '17
|American Politicians
|10
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|May '17
|Hengwa2
|167
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC