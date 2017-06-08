Fort Ridgely golf course fundraising ...

Fort Ridgely golf course fundraising climbs

15 hrs ago

Accelerated fundraising efforts by the Friends of Fort Ridgely and Fairfax Golf Committee since May 26 have added $19,867 to the fund drive aimed at securing a resolution authorizing the lease of the golf course at Fort Ridgely State Park from the Department of Natural Resources . The additional money in the form of partial golf course season passes, golf hole sponsorships, scorecard advertising and pledges becoming checks or cash created $58,238.80 as of Wednesday morning, according to the Fairfax City Office.

