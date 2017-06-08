Fort Ridgely golf course fundraising climbs
Accelerated fundraising efforts by the Friends of Fort Ridgely and Fairfax Golf Committee since May 26 have added $19,867 to the fund drive aimed at securing a resolution authorizing the lease of the golf course at Fort Ridgely State Park from the Department of Natural Resources . The additional money in the form of partial golf course season passes, golf hole sponsorships, scorecard advertising and pledges becoming checks or cash created $58,238.80 as of Wednesday morning, according to the Fairfax City Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 26
|desiraystrain
|66
|OMG, Dayton Hospitalized, Is he on Medicare? (Feb '16)
|May 22
|Do Not Assume
|5
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May 17
|American Politicians
|10
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|May '17
|Hengwa2
|167
|Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Laura
|17
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|rashonda
|4
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC