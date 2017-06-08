Fort Ridgely golf course fundraising climbs

Accelerated fundraising efforts by the Friends of Fort Ridgely and Fairfax Golf Committee since May 26 have added $19,867 to the fund drive aimed at securing a resolution authorizing the lease of the golf course at Fort Ridgely State Park from the Department of Natural Resources . The additional money in the form of partial golf course season passes, golf hole sponsorships, scorecard advertising and pledges becoming checks or cash created $58,238.80 as of Wednesday morning, according to the Fairfax City Office.

