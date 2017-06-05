First statewide check-up of waters in...

First statewide check-up of waters in final phase

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Daily Journal

The final phase of a 10-year effort to assess the condition of rivers, streams, and lakes in Minnesota has begun. Monitoring crews from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and its local partners are beginning the study.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) May 26 desiraystrain 66
OMG, Dayton Hospitalized, Is he on Medicare? (Feb '16) May 22 Do Not Assume 5
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) May 17 American Politicians 10
Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08) May '17 Hengwa2 167
News Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08) Apr '17 Laura 17
News St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08) Apr '17 Tasha Scott 33
Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16) Apr '17 rashonda 4
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,767 • Total comments across all topics: 281,654,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC