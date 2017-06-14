Fence work at Governora s Residence halts, as verdict looms in Castile case

For a brief moment Wednesday - as the verdict of St. Anthony police officer Geronimo Yanez seemed more imminent - fencing and barriers were erected around the sidewalk of the Governor's Residence in St. Paul. Some insinuating tweets cropped up with the hashtag #Justice4Philando, including at least one with a photo of the project, which is taking place on the same slice of land where large protests formed in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Philando Castile.

