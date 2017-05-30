EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande to Duet With Boyfriend Mac Miller at Manchester Benefit Concert
Ariana Grande is bringing out her boyfriend, Mac Miller, for a surprise performance at her already star-studded One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday. According to a set list obtained by ET, Grande and Miller are set to take the stage together at the end of the three hour concert.
