EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande to Duet With Boyfriend Mac Miller at Manchester Benefit Concert

Ariana Grande to Duet With Boyfriend Mac Miller at Manchester Benefit Concert

Ariana Grande is bringing out her boyfriend, Mac Miller, for a surprise performance at her already star-studded One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday. According to a set list obtained by ET, Grande and Miller are set to take the stage together at the end of the three hour concert.

