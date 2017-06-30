Ecolab Patents Compositions That Boos...

Ecolab Patents Compositions That Boost Fabric Softener Performance

US Patent No. 9,688,945 B2; Ecolab USA Inc., St. Paul, MN, has patented a method of conditioning and softening fabrics that is comprised of washing the fabrics in a detergent with a pH range of about 7 to about 14; contacting the fabrics with a fabric softening composition comprising from a quaternary amidoamine softening agent; contacting the fabrics with a softening booster composition comprising a sucrose fatty acid ester; and drying the fabrics.

