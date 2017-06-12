Doris Gattenby

Doris Gattenby

18 hrs ago Read more: Chisago County Press

Doris, surrounded by family, passed away peacefully after a short but brave battle with cancer on June 2, 2017 at Lyngblomsten Care Center St. Paul. Doris, with husband Chuck, moved to Lindstrom in 1951 where she raised her family of four children and lived until 2002 when she moved to Roseville, MN to be closer to family.

